An inspection carried out at McDonald’s premises in several US states has brought to light dozens of cases of minors working illegally inside and outside their kitchens. Up to 305 kids, including two 10-year-olds, were in this situation, which has led to the imposition of a fine of $212,544 (191,829 euros) on various franchises of the popular fast food chain by the Department of Labor . The matter, admits the US government, “is cause for concern and action.” The investigation has discovered these cases in three franchises that operated 62 McDonald’s stores in the states of Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Ohio. In the United States it is not prohibited for minors to work, but in these places the working conditions required for their age were not met and in some cases they were not even paid a salary. Most of the kids detected in an illegal situation were 14 and 15 years old and their schedule started earlier and later than allowed, stretched longer than legal – more than three hours on school days – and even affected their school day. The three franchises that operated the premises where the irregularities were detected must pay a fine of $212,544. The situation of the two 10-year-old children was especially bloody: they did not get paid and their work day lasted until two in the morning. The kids prepared and distributed food orders, cleaned the premises, served customers at the self-service window, ran the cash register… and one of them was allowed to manipulate a deep fryer, a task prohibited for those under 16 in USA. “Working in a kitchen late at night near dangerous equipment is a reality for many adults in the restaurant industry, but finding 10-year-old children in that work environment is cause for concern,” assumes the Department of work. The franchises deny it In the note from the US Government after the results of the inspection, no more information is offered about the minors, although migrant children who are alone in the US or accompanied by their families are often trapped in this terrible situation. thus helping the domestic economy. “Too often, employers break child labor laws that protect young workers,” acknowledged Karen Garnett Civils, district director of the Wage and Hour Division in Louisville, Kentucky, who warns of “an increase in infractions” of the federal legislation in this matter. The McDonald’s franchises that have been involved in this child exploitation scandal have denied that they had such young children on their staff. One of the supervisors of one of the aforementioned chains has assured that the two 10-year-old children had gone to the premises to visit their father, who was on night shift. A version that, in view of the statement from the United States Government and the fine, has not convinced the inspectors. “Under no circumstances should there be a child of that age working in a fast food kitchen around hot grills, ovens and deep fryers,” Garnett stressed.

