The climate of tension continues between Russia, Ukraine and the international community. The talks to defuse the situation do not seem to be ending at the moment. Although Moscow has expressed its desire to achieve “concrete results” in talks with NATO, tensions remain in eastern Europe. In that sense, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, urged on Wednesday that Russia lower the pressure on Ukraine to achieve diplomatic advances.

“It will be very difficult to make real progress in an atmosphere of escalation and threats, with a gun pointed at Ukraine’s head,” he said. In addition, he warned of “important consequences” if there is an invasion in the country.

In fact, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, promised the bloc’s “full support” to the country in the event of a Russian invasion. “Any military aggression against Ukraine will have uncontrolled consequences and serious costs.”