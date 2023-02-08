At a question-and-answer event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, Powell said it is likely that interest rates will need to be raised more than expected if the economy remains strong, but reiterated that he feels there is “recession in inflation” for now.

The dollar fell on the back of the statements of the US Federal Reserve Chairman, to lose more gains in early European trading, on Wednesday.

price movements

The euro rose in the latest trading by 0.21 percent to 1.075 dollars, after falling to 1.067 dollars in the previous session, its lowest level since the ninth of January.

It is still well above the 20-year low of $0.953 hit in September.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of currencies, fell 0.19 percent to 103.1 on Wednesday, after falling 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.209, recovering from a one-month low it hit on Tuesday at $1.196.

And the dollar recorded a short-lived rise after a report on jobs, Friday, showed that non-farm payrolls increased by 517 thousand jobs last month.

This sent the dollar index to a one-month high of 103.96 on Tuesday, as investors raised their expectations about how far the Federal Reserve would need to continue raising interest rates.

The Japanese yen rose 0.15 percent to 130.88 per dollar, after rising 1.2 percent in the previous session.

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.26% to $0.634, while the Australian dollar rose 0.42% to $0.699, after rising more than 1% on Tuesday.