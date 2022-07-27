The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate again by three-quarters of a percentage point, and said more increases would be needed in its ongoing battle to curb mounting price pressures.

It was the second straight increase of 75 basis points, and the fourth rate hike this year, as US central bank governors moved aggressively to quell the strongest rise in inflation in more than four decades, to avert a recession in the world’s largest economy.

The Fed noted that the data showed “weak spending and production” despite the strong increase in job creation.