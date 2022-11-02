The Federal Reserve has fulfilled the script. The central bank of the United States tries to stand up to the highest inflation in four decades with the most aggressive rate hikes also since then. This Wednesday, its monetary policy committee approved a rise in official interest rates of 0.75 percentage points, to the range of 3.75%-4%, the highest rates since the first half of January 2008. It is the sixth rise of the year and the fourth in a row of that amount in less than five months. The central bank anticipates that rates will continue to rise, but opens the door for the next increases to be at a lower rate. The decision has been unanimous.

In his statement, The Fed anticipates further rate hikes, but adds that “to determine the pace of future increases, the committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation , and the economic and financial evolution”. This last sentence, which was not in the September statement, may sound like it is willing to stop that rate of rises, which has caused the stock markets to react upwards, but then they have turned around after the intervention of Jerome Powell , chairman of the Federal Reserve

Powell has not closed the door on another aggressive hike. “The moment to stop the pace of rate hikes is coming. It may be in the next meeting or in the next”, he said in the press conference after the decision in which he also said that it is “very premature” to talk about a pause in the rises.

“We are firmly committed to bringing inflation back to our 2% target,” Powell said. Inflation is now above 8%. “Over time, financial conditions have tightened significantly in response to our policy actions and we are seeing the effects on demand in the most interest rate sensitive sectors of the economy, such as housing. However, it will take time for the effects of monetary tightening to fully manifest themselves, especially on inflation. That is why we say in our statement that when determining the pace of future increases, we will take into account the accumulated tightening of monetary policy and the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation”, has been extended.

He also warns that the level to which rates have to rise may be higher than previously expected. “At some point, as I have said in the last two press conferences, it will be appropriate to slow the pace of hikes as we get closer to the level of interest rates that will be tight enough to bring inflation down to our 2% target. . There is a lot of uncertainty around that level of interest rates, so we still have some way to go. And the data received since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than anticipated,” he said.

The Fed had expected rates to peak at around 4.5% next year, but now they are thought to be as high as 5%. “Our decisions will depend on the totality of the incoming data and its implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation. We will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting”, she pointed out without committing herself and warning that in order to stop the rate of increases they will have to see inflation go down.

The next monetary policy meeting will be held on December 13 and 14, just after November’s inflation data is released (October’s data will be published next week). So far, inflation has entrenched itself more than expected and is barely even hinted at by rate hikes.

Powell concedes that bringing down inflation is likely to require a sustained period of low growth and a cooling of the labor market, but he seems more determined to go too far than to go short. “Historical background advises against a premature easing of monetary policy, so we will stay the course until the job is done”, he has sentenced, Later, he explained that if there comes a point where they realize that they have tightened the monetary policy, the Federal Reserve has tools to correct course.

slowdown in activity

“The main motivation for raising rates so aggressively remains the still high inflation data, with the core rate advancing further in September to 6.6%, a strong third quarter 2022 GDP report. , and the low unemployment rates and the high job offers that indicate that the labor market is still overheated, ”says David Kohl, chief economist at the Julius Baer entity, through a note.

At the same time, Kohl adds, leading indicators point to a slowdown in economic activity, with areas of the economy most sensitive to interest rates, such as construction, already contracting. Investment plans have been scaled back and the overall outlook for companies has deteriorated considerably. Julius Baer believes that the Fed’s focus on lagging indicators and the rapid rate hike of 300 basis points (three percentage points) in just five months, “increases the risk that the Fed will over-tighten.” monetary policy by ignoring the large gaps that exist between the rise in rates and the slowdown in inflation”.

Not since 1994 has the Fed hiked rates in a bang by 75 basis points (0.75 percentage point) and has now done so for the fourth consecutive time since June. A 50 basis point increase was already exceptional: the last one before this year came from 2000, when Alan Greenspan was trying to burst the tech bubble. Since then, the normal thing was a fine adjustment, step by step from 25 to 25 basis points.