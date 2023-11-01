As a result of a two-day meeting held on October 31 and November 1, the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) left unchanged the maximum discount rate since 2001 at 5.25–5.5% per annum. This was reported on November 1 Press release regulator

Experts previously predicted that the rate would remain at the same level. According to the service FedWatchwhich is calculated by the CME exchange based on rate futures, the probability of leaving the rate unchanged was 99.7%.

“The latest indicators show that economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter. Job growth has slowed since the beginning of the year but remains strong, and the unemployment rate remains low. Inflation remains at a high level,” the regulator said in a statement.

Earlier, on October 8, government bonds in the United States fell to a 16-year low; in an attempt to bring down inflation, the Federal Reserve raised rates to the highest level since 2007.

A few days earlier, on October 4, Bloomberg reported that US mortgage rates exceeded 7.5% for the first time since November 2000. It is noted that a year ago this figure was 6.75%. At the same time, the applications index fell to its lowest level since 1995.

That day it was also reported that Washington’s national debt had reached a record $33.4 trillion. Its sharp increase is associated with the start of a new financial year in the country on October 1. The increase was mainly due to the obligations of the American government to the authorities accountable to it, which account for $266 billion. The remaining $9 billion is to businesses, individuals and the rest of the world.