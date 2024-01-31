DThe Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates stable. With the unanimous decision at the Fed's first meeting this year, the central bankers are in line with the expectations of the financial markets. At the same time, investors who had bet on a rate cut at the next Fed meeting in March were disappointed. The key interest rate has been in the range between 5.25 and 5.5 percent since July 2023. This is the highest value since 2001.

The key sentence in the press release issued after the meeting is: The (Monetary Policy) Committee does not expect that it would be appropriate to cut interest rates until it has greater confidence that inflation is moving towards 2 percent on a sustained basis. The head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, made it clear: “Inflation is still too high” and a rate cut in March is not likely.

Powell: “We see inflation easing”

The personal consumption expenditure price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation indicator, is approaching the monetary policy target of 2 percent. For the year as a whole, inflation in America was 2.6 percent, with core inflation at 2.9 percent. However, inflation continued to fall significantly in the last six months of last year. Powell said he and his colleagues on the Fed's Open Market Committee want to see more good data like this so they can be confident about cutting interest rates.

The Fed chief says there is a unanimous feeling in the monetary policy committee that key interest rates have reached their peak. He recalled that at the previous Fed meeting central bankers had published projections that included an average of three interest rate cuts this year. “We see inflation easing, but we want more confirmation,” Powell said. He recalled that economists' forecasts have already been contradicted several times by economic reality when it comes to growth, inflation and the labor market.

The statement that key interest rates will be left at a high level is apparently influenced by the latest economic data. The American economy grew unexpectedly strongly in the second half of 2023, with annualized growth of 4.9 percent in the third quarter and 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter (3.1 percent for the full year). One speculation is that cutting interest rates too early could overheat the economy. Powell said: “No doubt, this is a good economy.” Growth is strong, the unemployment rate is historically low at 3.7 percent and inflation is falling. Central bankers expected slowing growth and a labor market with demand and supply better balanced.







In fact, lower settings pointed in that direction. Two recent developments also give the Fed room to loosen monetary policy slightly. Wages are no longer growing as quickly as before, thereby reducing the risk of a wage-price spiral. At the same time, inflation expectations are approaching the Fed's inflation target. “We are in a risk management mode.” They want to avoid lowering interest rates too early and also not wait too long in order to prevent negative effects on the labor market.