DThe US Federal Reserve Bank is keeping its monetary policy stable while at the same time heading for several interest rate cuts this year. The monetary authorities around central bank chief Jerome Powell decided on Wednesday to leave the key interest rate in the range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent. The Federal Reserve is leaving the key interest rate unchanged at a high level for the fifth time in a row. The decision was expected. The key interest rate remains at its highest level in more than two decades.

In their updated outlook, the monetary authorities also signal that it is likely to fall this year – by 0.75 percentage points. This corresponds to three interest rate steps downwards. The Fed leaders therefore maintained their outlook from December.

Investors liked this message. The US stock indices increased their price gains slightly after the interest rate decision. Investors also placed US government bonds in their portfolios, which in turn depressed returns somewhat. The dollar, which had previously been somewhat firmer, fell behind. “The Fed remains on course towards a turnaround in key interest rates this year,” says LBBW economist Elmar Völker. The three interest rate cuts announced by the end of the year are a signal that the first downward interest rate move is probably not too far away. From today's perspective, the monetary policy meeting in June appears to be the earliest possible date for this.

Fed expects higher economic growth

“The Fed is aiming to cut interest rates. But because of the currently increased inflation dynamics, they don’t dare to do so yet,” says economist Bastian Hepperle from Hauck Aufhäuser Lamp Privatbank. Inflation in the USA has recently been on the rise again. Consumer prices rose by 3.2 percent in February compared to the same month last year, after an inflation rate of 3.1 percent in January. The central bank is aiming for an inflation mark of two percent. In the text accompanying the interest rate decision, she now stated that inflation would remain elevated.

“The basic prerequisite for an interest rate cut is that the Fed is convinced of a sustained decline in inflation towards the two percent target. In February, inflation moved virtually sideways again,” said KfW chief economist Fritzi Köhler-Geib. The coming data should therefore increase confidence that price increases are really under control before the Fed can turn around interest rates.







At the same time, the Fed expects higher economic growth this year than expected three months ago. The gross domestic product (GDP) of the world's largest economy is expected to grow by 2.1 percent. That would be 0.7 percentage points more than forecast in December. The US Federal Reserve predicts growth of 2 percent next year. The economy in America is booming like it hasn't been in a long time.