The head of the US Federal Reserve, Powell, said he was ready to raise interest rates

The US Federal Reserve System (FRS) is ready to raise the interest rate, said the head of the regulator Jerome Powell, his words are given on site Fed.

He noted during a symposium in Wyoming that over the past year there has been a tightening of the regulator’s policy. Inflation remains high, although it has retreated from its peak.

“We are ready to continue to raise the interest rate if necessary, and intend to maintain a restrictive policy until we are confident that inflation is steadily declining in line with our targets,” Powell said.

Earlier, the head of the Fed said there were no plans to cut the key rate before the end of the year. He added that many predict a key rate cut next year.