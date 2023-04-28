“After the failure of Silicon Valley, we must strengthen the Fed’s supervisory and regulatory functions based on what we have learned,” said Michael Barr, US Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision, in a statement accompanying the report.

Barr added that SVB’s management failed to adequately manage risks before the bank’s rapid collapse, while Federal Reserve supervisors failed to take strong enough action after spotting problems at the bank that specializes in financing technology companies.

The collapse of the bank on March 10, after it assumed a lot of interest rate risks, caused repercussions that affected the entire banking sector, which led to the collapse of another American regional bank and the acquisition of the Swiss bank, UBS, of its competitor, Credit Suisse.

The concerted efforts of regulators on both sides of the Atlantic in the days after the SVB collapse seemed to have reduced banking turmoil and tempered volatility in financial markets.

The Fed’s report concluded that the latter “did not seriously appreciate critical deficiencies in the company’s management, liquidity, and interest rate risks” during the 2019-2021 Silicon Valley bank’s asset size doubling in the midst of the high-tech boom.

In this regard, Michael Barr said the Fed will consider strengthening its banking supervision to ensure it can identify risks and vulnerabilities more quickly.

It will also consider strengthening the regulatory framework for banks, and tightening rules around interest rate risk, liquidity and capital requirements.

A senior Fed official told reporters ahead of the report’s release that the review will be far-reaching and will look more broadly at the Reserve’s liquidity and capital rules.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement that he welcomed Barr’s report and “self-criticism” on the SVB collapse.

Powell added: “I agree with and support his recommendations for dealing with our supervisory rules and practices, and I am confident that they will lead to a stronger and more resilient banking system.”