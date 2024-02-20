The US Treasury has extended permission to import Russian fish, salmon and crab

The US Treasury has extended permission to import Russian salmon, cod, pollock and crab, and any products obtained from their processing; deliveries are allowed until May 31. This is stated in the general license posted on website American department.

The document applies to fish and seafood loaded on ships before February 20, 2024 in accordance with contracts concluded before December 22, 2023. The previous version of the general license dated December 22, 2023 allowed operations until February 21, 2024.

In December 2023, the US Treasury imposed a ban on the import of salmon, cod and crab from Russia. As the department clarified, the sanctions will also apply to products that were fully or partially obtained from Russian fish. This includes fish that were caught in waters under Russian jurisdiction or by vessels flying the Russian flag.

Russia banned the supply of finished fish and seafood products from unfriendly countries (European Union, USA and Norway) on July 25, 2023. The Ministry of Economic Development emphasized that the refusal to import from these countries will free up certain market niches that will be filled by Russian producers.