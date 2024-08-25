Austin expressed US readiness to support Israel’s defense

The United States has expressed its readiness to support Israel’s defense. This statement was made by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, reports US.News.

The article also said that the Pentagon chief spoke with his Israeli counterpart and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Israel’s defense.

“Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to defending Israel from any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies,” the media wrote, citing Austin’s words.

On Sunday morning, August 25, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had learned that Hezbollah was preparing to launch rockets into Israel and launched preemptive strikes in Lebanon. Following this, the country declared a state of emergency for 48 hours.

In turn, The Times of Israel wrote that the Hezbollah movement announced the launch of 320 rockets at Israel, as well as strikes on 11 military bases.

It was also reported that Israel had warned the United States in advance of its preparations for a strike against Hezbollah, after receiving reports of an impending attack from the Lebanese movement.