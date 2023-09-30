Jake Sullivan: The US will not refuse aid to Ukraine due to the risk of escalation with Russia

The White House takes into account the danger of escalating relations with Russia due to support for Ukraine, however, due to such risks, they are not going to refuse assistance to Kyiv because of this. This was stated by Assistant to the US President for National Security Jake Sullivan in interview The Atlantic.

“This question keeps me up at night. And if that were not the case, I should have been fired,” Sullivan said, discussing the fear of escalation between Moscow and Washington. He added that the stakes in such matters are very high.

According to him, the opinions of American politicians on this issue are divided into two extremes. The first is that anyone who fears conflict with Russia and the potential use of nuclear weapons is considered cowards. The second is that it is necessary to refuse assistance to Ukraine, otherwise the third world war is coming.

Sullivan believes the truth lies in the middle. “We need to reflect and consider possible escalation. On the other hand, we should not be paralyzed because of this,” he said, noting that the US authorities are doing just that, if we take into account the large volumes of modern weapons already transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier, Congress questioned the honesty of the White House on the issue of spending on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The data provided by President Joe Biden’s administration was inconsistent, and policymakers wanted to know the exact amount of money spent in Ukraine.