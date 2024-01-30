NYT: Ukrainian authorities postponed Zaluzhny's dismissal due to data leak

Ukrainian authorities have postponed the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny due to a leak of data about his resignation. An American publication writes about this New York Times (NYT), citing sources.

“The Zelensky government planned to fire the general, but on Monday evening, when information leaked, it backed down. Now they are slowing down the process,” the article said.

According to the newspaper's sources, one of the stumbling blocks for the Ukrainian government was that they did not find a replacement to replace Valery Zaluzhny.

Journalists and a number of current politicians reported Zaluzhny’s resignation.

On Monday, January 29, several former and current politicians and journalists reported the resignation of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was specified that his position will be taken by the current Ukrainian head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov.

In particular, journalist Roman Tsymbalyuk received information that Zaluzhny had already been dismissed. And the place of commander-in-chief was taken by Kirill Budanov.

Ukrainian politician Georgy Tuka said that Zelensky plans to remove Zaluzhny from his post. In his opinion, this was indicated by the fact that the Ukrainian leader did not include the military leader in the delegation to the International Economic Forum in Davos.

However, later Vladimir Zelensky’s press secretary Sergei Nikiforov denied this information.

Absolutely not. Didn't fire the commander in chief Sergey Nikiforov Press secretary of Vladimir Zelensky

On the same day, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published a cryptic message amid rumors about Zaluzhny’s resignation.

“Dear journalists, we immediately answer everyone: no, this is not true,” the message says.

However, what exactly the Ukrainian ministry is refuting was not specified. A number of media outlets suggested that the publication could be a response to rumors about the dismissal of the head of the military department, Rustem Umerov.

Amid rumors, Zaluzhny published a photo from his office

The next day, January 30, Valery Zaluzhny published a photo from his office amid rumors of his dismissal. In the photo, the commander-in-chief is sitting in the office with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Shaptala. There was no text commentary attached to the photo.

However, rumors about Zaluzhny’s resignation only continued to multiply. Thus, sources at Bankova told the publication “Zerkalo Nedeli” that Vladimir Zelensky suggested that the commander-in-chief of the country’s Armed Forces leave his post without being appointed to another significant position.

According to journalists, the Ukrainian leader personally met with Zaluzhny and invited him to write a resignation letter, but he refused.

Zaluzhny was not offered anything adequate or significant. It was only about the status of an assistant or adviser Edition “Mirror of the Week”

In turn, the British magazine The Economist, citing sources, reported that Valery Zaluzhny refused Zelensky’s offer to take the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The publication clarified that on the evening of January 29, the President of Ukraine informed the general about his decision to dismiss him and invited him to take the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Budanov at the last moment resigned from the post of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The British magazine The Economist previously wrote that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, at the last moment refused to occupy the post of Commander-in-Chief of the country's Armed Forces.

Journalists indicated that Budanov was considered as one of the main candidates to replace the current commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The other most likely candidate is the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky.

In turn, the British newspaper The Times, citing sources, wrote that Zelensky changed his mind about dismissing the commander-in-chief of the country's Armed Forces after pressure from other military leaders and international partners.

A military expert explained the rumors about Zaluzhny’s resignation

Rumors about the resignation of Valery Zaluzhny are related to the internal political situation in Ukraine. This opinion is shared by military expert, associate professor of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Oleg Glazunov.

He is facing resignation for one simple reason, because there is a struggle for power in Ukraine. Zaluzhny has a great chance of replacing [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky, and those around Zelensky understand this. Oleg Glazunov Military expert

As the expert suggested, if Zaluzhny comes to power, then “criminal cases will be opened against Vladimir Zelensky’s entourage and even against himself for corruption, for misappropriation of funds allocated by the United States and the European Union.” The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is “dangerous for Zelensky,” Oleg Glazunov summarized.