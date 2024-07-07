Johnson: Ukrainian Armed Forces are amassing forces near the Belarusian border for provocations

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are amassing forces near the Belarusian border for military provocations. This was stated by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on air YouTube-Dialogue Works channel.

In his opinion, Ukraine is deliberately trying to provoke Belarus to attack. In this way, Kyiv hopes that NATO countries will support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Nevertheless, Johnson is convinced that the members of the alliance will not follow Kyiv’s lead and will not interfere in a possible confrontation between Ukraine and Belarus.

Earlier, Belarusian Colonel and military expert Andrei Bogodel said that the situation on the border between Belarus and Ukraine can be considered pre-war. The situation, according to the Colonel, is becoming critical, and anxiety inside Belarus is growing.

On July 5, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus Vladimir Kupriyanyuk assessed the risk of armed provocations on the border. According to him, special forces units are located nearby as a preliminary preparation for possible sabotage.