Senator Schumer: Trump's specter is preventing Republicans from agreeing on aid to Ukraine

Democratic leader in the US Senate Chuck Schumer in an interview with Politico explained problems with coordinating aid to Ukraine because the centrists of Congress are facing the “ghost of Donald Trump.”

According to the politician, on the one hand, Republicans understand the correctness of supporting Kyiv and the need to solve the problem with migrants at the border. Democrats are ready to meet them halfway on many issues.

“But they also have the ghost of Donald Trump. He is a huge political force in that party, and the question is, will they do the right thing, even knowing that Donald Trump is attacking them in a disgusting and vicious way?” asked Schumer.

He added that now about five Republicans in the Senate will definitely vote for a deal with Democrats to tighten immigration laws in exchange for agreeing on funding for Ukraine.

At the same time, 15 Republican senators will vote against it no matter what. The rest may be influenced by Trump, Schumer said.

Due to internal disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over Mexican migration, U.S. congressional lawmakers were unable to discuss problems with providing an emergency bailout package to Ukraine before the Christmas break, so negotiators from both parties decided to postpone the hearings until January 2024.