Ex-CIA agent Johnson: Russian generals will respond to US expansion

Russian generals are positioning Washington as a threat, they see the aggressive expansion of the United States and will respond to it, explained ex-CIA agent Larry Johnson on YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

Johnson said the idea that Russia “poses an existential threat” to America because of its vast nuclear arsenal is absurd. He recalled that the United States has more than once sent its army to other countries without the approval of the world community.

“The US has done this to over 200 countries! And who then poses an existential threat to the world? – said the ex-CIA agent, recalling the American invasion of Syria, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and other states. “If you were a Russian general or an intelligence analyst, you would be crazy not to view the United States as a significant threat.”

The former intelligence agent added that the Americans have deployed nuclear-capable missiles in Poland and Romania, so the combination of these factors suggests that Russia is quite naturally reacting to Washington’s provocations.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump promised that if he wins the next elections, he will withdraw American troops from a number of states. “Many of them hate us, but we protect them. All these troops will return home immediately, and we will not waste money on these countries,” the politician said.