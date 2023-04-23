The United States and its allies, including Ukraine, need to improve relations with Russia after the special operation. This was announced on Saturday, April 22, by Gerald Hyman, senior adviser at the American Center for Strategic and International Studies, in an article for The National Interest.

He noted that the words of politicians about the complete rejection of any communications with Moscow are a serious mistake. According to the expert, such rhetoric cannot be called far-sighted. At least because the issue of rapprochement between the Russian Federation and China affects the interests of the United States.

Hyman emphasized that Russia is a vast country with huge human and natural resources, history, armed forces, including nuclear weapons. And while Moscow “will pay a huge price if it is isolated by the West,” countries that try to isolate it will face the same outcome.

“Russia is not some sparsely populated atoll in the Pacific Ocean and it would be both reckless and arrogant and even self-defeating to try to treat it like one atoll,” Hyman concluded.

On April 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia and the United States are indeed in a phase of hot war. At the same time, Lavrov called it important to maintain contacts with the United States and expressed hope for the restoration of dialogue.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that relations between Russia and the United States were going through a deep crisis. According to him, this crisis is based on fundamentally different approaches to the formation of the modern world order.

On March 8, US intelligence released a report indicating that Russia will remain a formidable challenge to the US over the next ten years. The report also notes that Russia does not seek direct confrontation with the United States and NATO, but the threat that this may happen exists.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.