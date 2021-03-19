Russian anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) S-400 “Triumph” are “deadly” for several reasons, writes the American edition of 19FortyFive.

According to the publication, the data of the air defense system, called the assassins of the Air Force (Air Force), can be used “to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and also be used against ground targets.” “The missiles of the complex are also capable of hitting targets at a range of up to 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers with intense enemy fire,” the newspaper writes.

Related materials Countdown How the United States prepares for a rehearsal of a large-scale war with the “aggressor” – Russia Faster than sound From “Armata” to Su-57: what weapons will Russia get in 2020

19FortyFive reminds that, despite the US threats to impose sanctions, S-400 Triumphs are being acquired by foreign countries, in particular, India and Turkey. So, the publication claims that this air defense system acted as an instrument of economic and hybrid war, since the S-400 “Triumph” was bought by Ankara, which is called a key NATO player in the publication.

In March, The Drive reported that the Pentagon, as part of its Low-Cost Cruise Missile (LCCM) project, had completed the development of a weapon to create a swarm of Raytheon’s Block 3 version of Coyote, a low-cost unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), capable of carrying out saturating air defense attacks ( Air defense) enemy.