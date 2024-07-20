RS: Vance’s Choice Shows Trump’s Intent to Stop Conflict in Ukraine

Former US leader Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate shows his desire to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, Responsible Statecraft (RS) reports.

“Vance’s choice is a stunning rebuke to a tired, fading foreign policy consensus, and a strong signal that Trump, if elected, will likely seek a swift end to the conflict in Ukraine,” the article says.

The authors of the article believe that Trump’s choice of Vance as his running mate demonstrates a generational shift in the country’s foreign policy. In this way, the former occupant of the White House wants to stop further unnecessary foreign interference by the United States.

Earlier, the head of the Federation Council Committee on Information Policy, Alexei Pushkov, stated that propaganda for the candidacy of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the post of president had begun in the United States.