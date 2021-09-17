A medical panel from the United States ruled on Friday in favor of administering a third dose of Pfizer’s anticovid vaccine to those over 65 years of age or at risk, but against applying it to the entire population, a recommendation that implies a setback. for President Joe Biden who wanted to launch a general reinforcement campaign.

After a day of discussions, this advisory committee of the United States Drug Agency (FDA) made up of researchers, epidemiologists and specialists in infectious diseases, made two decisions.

On the one hand, they were unanimous about the need to apply a third dose for people over 65 years of age, as well as for those at high risk of developing a severe form of the disease, six months after the second dose.

Among the “high risk” people are health personnel.

But on the other hand, the panel also expressed its concern about the possible side effects that an additional dose of the vaccine would generate if it were administered to the entire population, especially among the youngest.

The scientists in particular cited concerns about the risks of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in adolescent males and young adults.

The recommendations of this committee are not binding, but it is very rare that the authorities do not respect them.

“I think this should demonstrate to the general public that the members of this committee are independent from the FDA, and that we have a say when we are invited to sit” at the table, said one of its members, Archana Chatterjee.

The Biden administration had announced in August that it would launch a booster campaign starting September 20 for all adults who had received their second dose eight months earlier.

This decision took many experts by surprise.

Distrust had spread to the ranks of the FDA, which issued a document tinged with caution ahead of Friday’s meeting.

“Overall, the data indicates that the licensed anticovid vaccines in the United States still confer protection against severe forms of COVID-19 and death,” the FDA said in a report.

Two senior FDA officials signed a letter published this week in The Lancet against a third dose “at this stage of the pandemic.”

To convince the population of the need for this additional dose, Pfizer on Friday cited studies that have shown decreased protection against infection a few months after the first two doses were given.

However, a growing number of studies show that two doses are sufficient to provide high protection against severe manifestations of the disease, albeit at slightly lower levels in older people.

Pfizer also evoked data showing that boosters increase the level of antibodies against the delta variant.

“The administration of a booster dose allowed Israel to limit severe cases during its fourth wave” of the pandemic, said Sharon Alroy Preis, a senior Israeli health official during the presentation.

The FDA maintains, however, that not all studies are necessarily reliable and estimates that those resulting from research in the United States “are likely to more accurately represent the effectiveness of vaccines in the American population.”