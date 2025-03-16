A total of 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization of the Aragua train More than twenty members of the Mara Salvatrucha have been expelled from the United States to the great anti -terrorism prison of El Salvador through a controversial US law that enables its president, Donald Trump, to resort to archaic war powers to accelerate deportations of undocumented immigrants accused of belonging to terrorist organizations.

The announcement has been made in unison in social networks by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and the US Secretary of State 273 imprisoned: More than 250 members of the Aragua Train, of which 238 are already in Salvadoran territory for entry in the Center for Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT), and two more subordinates of the Mara Salvatrucha, the MS-13.

“El Salvador has promised to keep them in its excellent prisons at a fair price, Which will also save our taxpayers money, “said Rubio, who describes those expelled as” enemy foreigners “, before thanking the contribution of Salvadoran President, Nayib Bukele,” the strongest leader in the security issue of our region and a great friend of the United States. “

The term used by Rubio coincides with the one used by the 1798 foreign enemies lawthe law that invoked Trump last Saturday and that he grants the president broad powers to expel people from the country.

The law, which in broad strokes the entire usual immigration process is skipped, is designed to be invoked if the United States is at war with another country, or If a foreign nation has invaded the United States or threatens to do so and train the administration to immediately deport detainees. During the first and Second World War, it was used to justify the detention and expulsion of German immigrants, Austrohungaros, Italianos and Japanese.

In his statement, Trump specifically pointed to the Aragua Train, considered as a “terrorist group” by the United States, which have been “Illegally infiltrated the United States and are carrying out an irregular war and performing hostile actions against the country. “

The Salvadoran president, meanwhile, has confirmed the transfer of the first 238 members of the Aragua Train to CECOT for “a renewable period of one year” and other “23 members of the MS-13 sought by Salvadoran justiceincluding two leaders. “

“As always, we continue advancing in the fight against organized crime. But this time, we also help our allies, achieving the self -sufficiency of our penitentiary system and obtaining vital information to make our country an even safer place. All in a single action, “Bukele celebrated

It happens, however, these deportations have been announced hours after the federal judge James E. Boasberg suspended for 14 days the execution of any type of deportations based on this war law.

The magistrate had to call two sessions: the first to cancel five initial deportations and the second to extend the first annulment to any future similar deportation. As can be seen from Bukele’s jocular reaction in his X – “Ups, too late,” the president wrote – the expulsions of the members of the Aragua train could occur between both opinions.





In fact, two planes that transported, according to the portal Politicalto the deported Venezuelans left the Harlingen Airport, Texas, during a pause in judicial hearings. According to flight monitoring databases, an airplane was heading to San Salvador, El Salvador, and the other to Comayagua, Honduras, and were in the air approaching their destinations when Boasberg issued their order.

However, the second opinion issued by the magistrate gives a minimum margin of maneuver: “If there is any plane in flight with detainees, You must turn around the United States anyway possible and must immediately comply with this order, “according to the opinion, collected by the news portal Political.

The magistrate acted at the request of a lawsuit filed by the NGOs specialized in human rights Democracy forward and the American Union for civil liberties, which have not yet ruled on this announcement.

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitthas limited himself to defending Trump’s decision against the members of an organization that “has invaded the country” and whose members “violate and mutilate for sport”, and assured that the president is absolutely trained to make this kind of decisions, precisely an opinion that seriously dispute several federal judges, some of them nominated for the president.

“It is clear that there is Left activiststhat they sit in the front of the courts, and that they have no appreciation for the president or their policies, but the truth is that everything that President Trump does is within his executive authority, “Leavitt said.