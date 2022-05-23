The United States indicated this Monday that it is looking for ways for the peoples of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to be represented at the Summit of the Americas which it will host in June, after plans to exclude the governments of those countries prompted threats of boycotts.

“The first tranche of invitations to the Summit of the Americas went out last week. We are still evaluating options on how to better incorporate the voices of the Cuban, Venezuelan, and Nicaraguan peoples into the Summit process,” said a Joe administration official. Biden.

The ninth hemispheric meeting, which the United States is organizing for the first time since the inaugural event in 1994, is scheduled for June 6-10 in Los Angeles.

But two weeks before the event, the White House has not yet released the guest list, although the State Department said Friday it was confident of a “strong turnout.”

Cuba, which attended a Summit of the Americas for the first time in 2015 in Panama, and returned to Lima in 2018, denounced last month that it was being left out of the preparations, and that it would be a “serious historical setback” that They won’t invite her.

The head of US diplomacy for the Americas, Brian Nichols, said then that I did not expect Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be invited because they “do not respect” the Inter-American Democratic Charter in 2001drafted at the request of the third Summit of the Americas in Quebec.

But the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, replied by announcing that he will not go to Los Angeles “unless everyone is invited.”

His peers from Bolivia, Luis Arce; from Honduras, Xiomara Castro; and from Argentina, Alberto Fernández; as well as leaders of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), which brings together 14 countries, also questioned his participation. Chile did not condition its assistance, but requested that the call be “as broad as possible.”

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard assured that Amlo, as the Mexican president is known, spoke about the issue last week during a virtual meeting with former US Senator Chris Dodd, Biden’s special adviser for the summit.

“It was a fairly frank conversation,” Ebrard said on Twitter on Wednesday, noting that Amlo had argued that “there should be no exclusions” and that the region should “enter a new historical stage.”

AMLO bets that the region advances towards a “union” similar to the one that gave rise to the European Union, and “leave other stages of history more symbolized by what the OAS has been and other assumptions of ‘America for the Americans’ “.

The Biden administration has not yet reported whether Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó will be invited to Los Angeles.whom Washington recognizes as interim president of Venezuela since 2019, after disregarding the second term of Nicolás Maduro, considering it the result of fraudulent elections.

The eventual participation of Guaidó was questioned by representatives of the Caribbean countries.

