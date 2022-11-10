The United States has published one of the most precise figures in terms of the number of casualties that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused so far. US Chief of Staff Mark Milley estimates that more than 200,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war.

“There are more than 100,000 Russian soldiers dead and wounded,” Milley said in remarks at the Economic Club of New York. “The same probably on the Ukrainian side,” she added. Although this estimate has not yet been independently confirmed.

Milley added that there is still a chance for dialogue to end the war, and military victory may become impossible for both Russia and Ukraine. “There has to be a mutual recognition that military victory is probably, in the true sense of the word, unattainable by armed means, and therefore you should be diverted to other options,” the senior general explained. “There is a window of opportunity for negotiation,” he added.

Milley’s remarks came after Russia announced to its troops that they were leaving the city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine. For his part, US President Joe Biden suggested that the withdrawal was evidence that Moscow has “real problems” on the battlefield.