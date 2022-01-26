The US estimates that Russia will resort to force against Ukraine in February

U.S estimates that Russia may make “use of military force” against Ukraine“Maybe” in mid-February, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday.

“Everything indicates” that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin“will use military force at some point, perhaps between now and mid-February,” he said, although he assured that he does not know if the ruler has made “a definitive decision” on the matter.

“I don’t know what goes through President Putin’s head. There is only one person who knows, and that is President Putin himself,” he said during a virtual participation in the Yalta European Strategy, a forum for reflection on “Ukraine’s European future.” . “I think even the people around him don’t know what he’s going to do in the end,” he said.

The number two in US diplomacy also said that the Beijing Olympics, which open in early February in a ceremony attended by Putin, could “have an impact on their schedule.”

“We all know that the Beijing Games start on February 4 with the opening ceremony and President Putin will be there. I think President Xi Jinping probably won’t be excited if Putin chooses that time to invade Ukraine,” Wendy Sherman argued.

