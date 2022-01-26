The US estimates that Russia will resort to force against Ukraine in February

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
AUTO PLAY
EFE/EPA/PRESS SERVICE OF THE RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE
However, the deputy secretary of state said she did not know if “a final decision” has been made.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 26, 2022, 10:59 AM
U.S estimates that Russia may make “use of military force” against Ukraine“Maybe” in mid-February, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday.
(Read here: Russia considers Biden’s idea of sanctions against Putin ‘destructive’)
“Everything indicates” that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin“will use military force at some point, perhaps between now and mid-February,” he said, although he assured that he does not know if the ruler has made “a definitive decision” on the matter.
(Also: The Europeans manage to seat Ukraine and Russia at the table, what is expected?)
“I don’t know what goes through President Putin’s head. There is only one person who knows, and that is President Putin himself,” he said during a virtual participation in the Yalta European Strategy, a forum for reflection on “Ukraine’s European future.” . “I think even the people around him don’t know what he’s going to do in the end,” he said.
The number two in US diplomacy also said that the Beijing Olympics, which open in early February in a ceremony attended by Putin, could “have an impact on their schedule.”
“We all know that the Beijing Games start on February 4 with the opening ceremony and President Putin will be there. I think President Xi Jinping probably won’t be excited if Putin chooses that time to invade Ukraine,” Wendy Sherman argued.
AFP
More news
– Ukraine: is there really a risk of a conflict on a global scale?
– Warnings to Russia after call between Biden and his European allies
January 26, 2022, 10:59 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#estimates #Russia #resort #force #Ukraine #February
Leave a Reply