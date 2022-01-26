Thursday, January 27, 2022
The US estimates that Russia will resort to force against Ukraine in February

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in World Europe
What is behind the escalation of tensions in Europe due to the crisis in Ukraine?EL TIEMPO en vivo: an analysis of the international situation due to the tensions in Europe.

russian military

EFE/EPA/PRESS SERVICE OF THE RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

However, the deputy secretary of state said she did not know if “a final decision” has been made.

U.S estimates that Russia may make “use of military force” against Ukraine“Maybe” in mid-February, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday.

See also  The heiress of the Netherlands faces her first controversy over a birthday party with too many guests

(Read here: Russia considers Biden’s idea of ​​sanctions against Putin ‘destructive’)

“Everything indicates” that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin“will use military force at some point, perhaps between now and mid-February,” he said, although he assured that he does not know if the ruler has made “a definitive decision” on the matter.

(Also: The Europeans manage to seat Ukraine and Russia at the table, what is expected?)

“I don’t know what goes through President Putin’s head. There is only one person who knows, and that is President Putin himself,” he said during a virtual participation in the Yalta European Strategy, a forum for reflection on “Ukraine’s European future.” . “I think even the people around him don’t know what he’s going to do in the end,” he said.

The number two in US diplomacy also said that the Beijing Olympics, which open in early February in a ceremony attended by Putin, could “have an impact on their schedule.”

“We all know that the Beijing Games start on February 4 with the opening ceremony and President Putin will be there. I think President Xi Jinping probably won’t be excited if Putin chooses that time to invade Ukraine,” Wendy Sherman argued.

See also  A Russian who visited the UAE revealed common mistakes when buying a tour

AFP

More news

– Ukraine: is there really a risk of a conflict on a global scale?
– Warnings to Russia after call between Biden and his European allies

