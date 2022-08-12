On the one hand comes the official cancellation from Cincinnati’s Masters 1000 kicking off next week in Ohio. On the other hand, there is a small glimmer of hope that the doors of the US Open will open. Yesterday, the United States Center for Disease Control announced that people vaccinated and unvaccinated against Covid-19 will have the same guidelines for action in the country. That is, there will be no more differences between those who are immunized and those who are not. Therefore, the authorization could arrive for the Serbian player who this year had to miss the Australian Open, due to his expulsion from the country, and played Paris (coming out in the quarterfinals) and won Wimbledon without scoring points. The CDC has announced the end of a large number of restrictions in place for a couple of months.

Workouts

–

Meanwhile, the former number 1 in the world continues to train as if he were to play the last Grand Slam of the season. At the start of the Flushing Meadows tournament, which last year saw him defeated in the final at a match from the Grand Slam, there are two weeks left and it all depends on the timing of the bureaucracy and above all if the rule will also be extended to those arriving from abroad. The Usta could also ask to speed up the procedures for the Serbian, allowing him to arrive on the soil of the States as early as next week. In recent days, some members of the congress had asked that Djokovic could play the tournament, thus giving greater prestige to the appointment in New York, but still nothing has moved officially.