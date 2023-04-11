The president of United States, Joe Bidensigned a law on Monday that ends the health emergency declared by covid-19, the White House reported.

(Also read: Melania is uncomfortable with Trump’s political appearances, according to People.)

Biden’s signature gives the green light to the regulation, which was approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on January 31. The new law ends the current national emergency and public health emergency declarationsdecreed by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

The emergency measures allowed the federal government to allocate funds to support the efforts of local governments to combat the pandemic, among other actions.

Initially, the Biden government opposed the then billnoting that, if approved, it would create “enormous chaos and uncertainty in the US healthcare system.”

The White House had indicated at the end of January its intention to stop considering covid-19 a national emergency on May 11, to avoid this type of harmful consequences.

Among them, the Democratic administration signaled an abrupt end to Title 42, a controversial health rule that allows hot expulsions of migrants at the border with the excuse of the pandemic. The Democratic government has maintained May 11 as the date on which it plans to lift the immigration restriction.