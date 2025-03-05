The government of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced on Tuesday that he has ended the license that allowed the American oil company Chevron Operate in Venezuela and has informed the company that has one month, until April 3, to end its operations in the country.

Chevron will only have 30 days, instead of the usual six -month period that is usually granted in these cases, To cease its operations in Venezuelaaccording to an update of the license that USA granted to the company in 2022 and was published on Tuesday by the Treasury Department.

At the end of February, Trump had already announced that he would end the licenses for the export of oil of Venezuela, criticizing the “regime” of Nicolás Maduro by not having accelerated the deportations of migrants undocumented in the US. to the “fast rhythm” that Washington expected.

Chevron has been operating in Venezuela thanks to a license that the government of Joe Biden (2021-2025) granted the company in November 2022 so that it could increase its production in Venezuela. At that time, the Biden administration authorized oil exports With the hope of getting guarantees for the elections that Venezuela celebrated in July last year and in which Maduro was proclaimed winner, although many countries – including the United States – consider that the winner was the opponent Edmundo González Urrutia.

Under the terms of the current license, granted by the Biden government, Chevron was allowed to operate in Venezuela Until the end of Julyso the decision announced on Tuesday by the Trump government will advance the cessation of the activity in almost four months.

An economic setback for Venezuela

Chevron’s departure is an economic setback for Venezuela, since the American oil company had contributed to the reactivation of Venezuelan oil production, which in February of this year, He first exceeded one million barrels per day (BPD) since June 2019, according to figures from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Chevron is the only great American oil company that operates in Venezuela. In association with Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), it reached a production of More than 200,000 barrels per day in 2024according to data from the US Congress Research Service (CRS), an independent analysis agency.

The revocation of the license occurs after the intense pressure of Republican legislators of Florida, a state with a large Venezuelan community, who in recent weeks insisted that the permission granted to Chevron Maduro benefited economically by serving as a key source of dollar financing for your government.