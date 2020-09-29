The US Embassy in Russia is outraged by the toughening of punishment for the historian, the head of the Karelian Memorial, Yuri Dmitriev. I wrote about this in Twitter spokesman for the diplomatic mission Rebecca Ross on Tuesday, September 29.

According to her, the verdict was initially unfair. The decision to extend it by ten years is a step backward in terms of human rights and the restoration of historical truth, she wrote.

Earlier, on September 29, the Supreme Court of Karelia reviewed the sentence to Dmitriev and changed the sentence from 3.5 years in a general regime colony to 13 years in strict regime.

On July 22, the Petrozavodsk City Court sentenced the head of the Karelian Memorial to 3.5 years in prison, despite the fact that the prosecution had previously requested 15 years in prison.

The 62-year-old historian is charged with lecherous acts, the making of pornographic photographs with the participation of a minor adopted daughter, as well as illegal possession of the main part of a single-barrel hunting rifle, the design of which has been improvised.

In 2016, Dmitriev was tried under an article on the production of child pornography. He was accused of photographing his adopted daughter for the production of pornographic materials. The accused claimed that he took photographs in order to monitor the child’s health.

In April 2018, the Petrozavodsk court acquitted the historian, while assigning him a suspended sentence under the article on illegal possession of weapons. Later, the Supreme Court of Karelia overturned the acquittal and sent the criminal case for review. The case began to be tried again on October 9.