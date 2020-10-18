Ukraine will not buy a vaccine against coronavirus infection from Russia. The American Embassy in Kiev reported this on Facebook.

As specified, Charge d’Affaires of the United States in Ukraine Kristina Kvin discussed with the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health Maxim Stepanov the fight against coronavirus and reforms in the healthcare sector.

The diplomatic mission noted that the Russian vaccine “has not passed clinical trials for safety.”

Previously Stepanov did not rule out the possibility of purchasing a vaccine developed in the Russian Federation, if approved by the World Health Organization.

In addition, it became known that next week in Ukraine, new rapid tests for COVID-19 may appear. This was announced to the Ukrainian media by the chief state sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko.

He explained that the new rapid antigen tests will be used to complement PCR testing.

“We are doing everything possible so that in the near future, next week already, these tests appear, which will be free for people, can be tested by a family doctor, a mobile team,” he said. Interfax…