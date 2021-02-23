The US Embassy in Tbilisi is concerned about the arrest of Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement opposition party.

In a post posted on website diplomatic mission, it is noted that “Georgia took a step back from the democratic path of the states belonging to the Euro-Atlantic family, having arrested the deputy Melia.”

The message from the embassy also expresses regret that calls from the United States and other international partners for restraint and dialogue were ignored.

Recall that Georgian law enforcement officers this morning carried out a special operation to arrest the opposition leader, former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s party leader Nika Melia, during which, according to updated information, more than 20 people were also detained. It was reported that the police used pepper gas at the party’s office during the detention of Melia.

Georgian law enforcement agencies commented on the use of special equipment during the arrest, saying that tear gas was used after a warning that the execution of the court’s decision should not be impeded.

In turn, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, ex-speaker of parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, called the arrest operation of the chairman of the opposition United National Movement party Nika Melia exemplary.