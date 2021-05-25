The United States Embassy in Spain has shown solidarity with the African American community on the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman and has hung from its facade a banner with the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’ (Black lives matter ), symbol of the protests unleashed after this crime.

The US chargé d’affaires in Spain, Conrad Tribble, has emphasized that conversations on this type of topic “are rarely easy, but they are important and necessary.” “On this sad anniversary, we must make a clear declaration that every human being has the right to live freely and without fear of discrimination or violence,” he stressed, before acknowledging that the United States still has “much work to do.”

Embassy workers have called for nine minutes and 29 seconds of silence in memory of the time when agent Derek Chauvin knelt over Floyd, in a performance that would ultimately end up costing him his life, as reported by the legation itself.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order shortly after arriving at the White House to promote racial equality and support for underserved communities.