The US Embassy in Minsk urged Americans to leave Belarus immediately and advised American tourists to avoid traveling to the country. This was reported on February 14 at website State Department.

“Do not enter Belarus due to the arbitrary application of laws, the risk of detention, the unusual and associated Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions. US citizens in Belarus must leave immediately by commercial or private transportation,” the statement said.

The Foreign Office warned that “due to an increase in unusual and disturbing Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine,” Americans in Belarus or planning a trip to that country should be aware that the situation is unpredictable and there is heightened tension in the region.”

As noted in the department, the ability of the US government to provide planned or emergency services to American citizens in Belarus is severely limited.

The US Embassy reminded of the need to be aware and vigilant regarding political and military tensions in the region. Citizens of the United States have been advised to avoid public demonstrations and regularly review their possible departure plans in the event of an emergency.

In addition, the State Department advised against entering the territory of Moldova and calls on US citizens to immediately leave Transnistria.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the United States was temporarily moving the country’s embassy in Ukraine from Kiev to Lviv “due to a significant build-up of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.”

Also on Monday, it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing to withdraw all American employees from Kiev within 24-48 hours. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noted that those who remain in Ukraine “will take the risk, with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunity to leave or the prospect of a US military evacuation.”

On February 11, the State Department urged Americans to leave Ukraine and warned that the US “will not be able to evacuate its citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine” as consular services would be “severely affected.”

Western politicians and media representatives continue to spread numerous speculations about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow emphasized that it was not hatching plans for an invasion of Ukraine, and that all measures for the combat training of troops were carried out within Russian territory.

At the same time, some Western publications, citing sources, even named the exact dates of the “attack” by Russia. So, according to the newspaper Politico, the Russian Federation allegedly can attack Ukraine on February 16. In turn, Bloomberg called the date of the “invasion” February 15th.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Western media in their materials ignored Moscow’s commitment to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict on the basis of the Minsk agreements and its concerns about its own security due to the advancement of NATO military infrastructure to Russian borders.