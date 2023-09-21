A shooting occurred on Wednesday night at the entrance to the US Embassy north of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, according to what two security and judicial sources reported.

The embassy confirmed that the accident did not result in any injuries.

Jake Nelson, spokesman for the US Embassy, ​​said, “At 22:37 (19:37 GMT), shots were fired near the entrance to the US Embassy,” which is located in the “Awkar” area, north of the Lebanese capital.

He explained that the shooting “did not lead to any injuries,” and that the embassy is in “close communication” with the Lebanese security services.

The Lebanese military judiciary began an investigation into the incident.

A security source said that preliminary investigations “indicate that the perpetrator monitored the place in advance and chose the appropriate time to fire 15 bullets toward the embassy, ​​a number of which hit its iron gate and others the concrete walls surrounding it.”

He added, “The perpetrator left behind a bag containing a bullet tank for a Kalashnikov rifle,” which was confiscated by the Lebanese security services.

The security forces cordoned off the place, according to the security source, and are still working to comb the area and collect surveillance cameras there.

A judicial official said that the incident is being dealt with “on the basis that it is a serious crime that targeted the embassy of a major country on Lebanese territory and endangered the security of its employees.”

The area surrounding the US Embassy complex is witnessing strict security measures, mainly undertaken by the Lebanese Army. Washington is currently building a huge complex in the same area to move the embassy there.