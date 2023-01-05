The US Embassy in Moscow published an appeal to the people of Russia

The US Embassy in Moscow published an appeal to the people of Russia, backing it up with a video selection. The appeal of the American diplomatic mission is available at Telegram.

The post said that Russia and the United States “vied and collaborated to overcome the greatest challenges facing the world.” In addition, the embassy stated that Russian literature is taught in American schools, and “works (meaning theatrical productions – approx. “Tapes.ru”) are performed in our most prestigious cultural institutions.”

In conclusion, it is said that the two countries “have a common culture” and achievements in common. “We believe that what is happening is not worthy of you, and we stand in solidarity with each of you who are striving to create a more peaceful future,” the message said. On these lines, footage of the military conflict in Ukraine and protests in Russian cities appear on the video.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow called its goals the protection of the population of Donbass and the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.