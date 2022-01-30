The US Embassy in Kiev again recommended its citizens to leave the territory of Ukraine. This was reported on January 30 by the press service of the diplomatic mission.

“The security situation in Ukraine remains unpredictable due to increased threats of Russian military action and could worsen without warning. U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider leaving now using commercial or other private vehicles,” the statement said. site embassies.

The diplomats also specified possible routes for the evacuation of citizens: through Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

On January 26, the US Embassy was already urging Americans to leave Ukraine. As emphasized in the diplomatic mission, such a need is due to the “unpredictable situation” in the security sphere. Also, the United States initiated the voluntary departure of part of the American diplomatic staff and members of the families of diplomats from the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, the State Department recommended that US citizens not travel to the Russian Federation due to “continued tensions” on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

On January 24, NATO announced the strengthening of its presence in Eastern Europe in connection with the situation around Ukraine. On the same day, the Pentagon put 8,500 troops on high alert in case NATO needed to step up its response forces in Europe.

In the United States and EU countries, they have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone. As the Russian side emphasized, such accusations are used as a pretext to deploy as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out on January 24 that the actions of the United States and NATO are leading to an escalation of tension in Ukraine. He pointed out that it “is carried out through information actions and concrete actions that the US and NATO are taking.” In his opinion, there are a lot of rumors and unreliable data about the situation in Ukraine and the allegedly planned attack by Russia, which are “information hysteria”.