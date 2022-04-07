For the first time in 223 years of history, an African-American woman will become a Supreme Court justice when President Joe Biden swears her into office this Friday, after the Senate confirmed her nomination last night.

Only three Republicans joined that historic moment that, according to Vice President Kamala Harris, was “quite a statement” of who they are as a country. She herself is the first woman to hold that position, but although equality advances inexorably along the path of reason, the scant support that Ketanji Brown obtained spoke more of the climate of political intolerance that exists in the country than of integration.

The 52-year-old Harvard graduate had been confirmed by the same body twice before, first as a federal judge and second as a member of the Washington DC Court of Appeals. The only thing that has changed since then is the iron division between the two parties and, more specifically, the radicalization of the conservative formation that embraced Donald Trump. Other historical milestones, such as the confirmation of the first woman to the Supreme Court in Sandra Day O’Connor’s candidacy, were approved unanimously in 1981. Today, Brown would not even have met the absolute majority requirement that was in fashion at the time.

The Democrats were determined this Thursday that the Republicans would not spoil their party, so they ignored the scant support received from the opposition to celebrate “the gigantic step that the United States has taken towards a more perfect union,” congratulated the Senate Leader Chuck Shummer.

With her, the ideological balance of the court does not change, which Trump leaned towards the conservative side when appointing three of the nine judges who sit on it, because he replaces Stephen Breyer, another 84-year-old progressive court judge who will leave office at the end of June. Brown has promised to set aside his ideas to strictly read the letter of the law, despite the accusations of the most radical senators who have tried to undermine his confirmation process with trick questions such as defining what a woman is. The judge has maintained her composure and stoically endured the political game, knowing that her confirmation for a lifetime position was practically assured by the unity of the Democrats at this historical moment as long as she did not screw up.

With this victory, the party can remind its bases ahead of the legislative elections in November why it is important to vote, beyond the presidential ones.