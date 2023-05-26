Dina Mahmoud (London)

US President Joe Biden, who is preparing for a fierce battle for re-election for a second term, and his Republican rival Donald Trump are facing new challenges in the presidential race for the White House, with prominent names emerging to run in the race.

In addition to Biden, who on April 25 officially announced his intention to run for a second term, and Trump, who preceded that with a similar announcement he made in November 2022, to be on the way to run for his third presidential election; There are a number of Republican and Democratic figures who have clearly expressed their desire to run for the position of president. On top of these names are from the Republican side; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered by observers to represent Trump’s most prominent competitor for winning the Republican nomination card for the upcoming US presidential elections, especially in light of his popularity among younger voters within his party, especially since he has not yet completed 45 years of age.

In addition to DeSantis, the former US delegate to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, also a republican of affiliation, aspires to become the first female president of her country on the one hand, and also to be the first inhabitant of the Oval Office of Indian origin, on the other hand.

A similar hope arises from Tim Scott, a senator from South Carolina, who seeks, according to the “World Is One” website, to become the first black Republican president of the United States, after Barack Obama received this description, but for the Democrats.

The picture is no different in the Democratic camp, although Biden appears, in the eyes of many observers, to be the most likely to win the nomination ticket for his party in the presidential race. This did not prevent personalities affiliated with the party from announcing their intention to seek this card, and then to represent the party in the elections scheduled for November next year.

At the head of these figures is Robert Kennedy Jr., nephew of John F. Kennedy, the thirty-fifth president of the United States, who announced his candidacy for the primaries last month. This announcement was preceded by a similar step, made in February of this year by Marian Williamson, who was the first figure from the Democratic Party, to announce her intention to challenge the current Democratic president.

These two politicians rely on opinion polls, the results of which have previously shown that less than 40 percent of the members of the Democratic Party support Biden’s candidacy for a second term.