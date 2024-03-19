Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

For the first time since debates between presidential candidates in the United States have become a fixed part of the electoral race there; These verbal debates may be absent this time from tens of millions of people who are eager to follow them on the screens of various television networks, every 4 years.

Until this moment, the campaign of Democratic President Joe Biden has not clearly confirmed its commitment to participating in any debate with his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Many still remember the chaotic atmosphere that prevailed in one of the debates between the two men, during their competition in the recent presidential elections.

As for Trump, he pre-empted the formal settlement of the competition within the Republican Party to represent him in the upcoming electoral confrontation, by publicly inviting the current president to debate him, which Biden responded by mocking his potential rival, saying that he had nothing to do but make such statements.

However, the Republican billionaire himself did not seem enthusiastic about the debate mechanism, when it came to facing his Republican rivals in the primary elections. He did not participate in any of the debates that included these candidates, but also called for their cancellation, amid ongoing disagreements between him and the party’s National Committee, which is responsible for its organizational matters.

Although the position of the two potential candidates for the presidential race, which seems ambiguous regarding the issue of engaging in such debates, may change over the next few weeks, some analysts believe that they may not greatly welcome standing in front of the cameras and verbally jousting, as everyone who competed for political office has become accustomed to. The highest in the United States since 1976, when Democrat Jimmy Carter won the ballot, defeating his Republican rival Gerald Ford.

As of that year's vote, the organization of three televised debates between the two sides of the US presidential elections became a regular event, a full 16 years after the first such debate was held before the confrontation in 1960, between Republican candidate Richard Nixon and his Democratic rival, John Kennedy, who won the position. at that time.

Although these debates are not obligatory, they always constitute – according to political analysts in Washington – a traditional, almost obligatory test for the candidates, which each of them wants to take advantage of, to appear in the best light, and at the same time push his competitor to commit mistakes or foolishness, which would undermine the confidence of the candidates. Potential voters, in his competence to assume power in the largest country in the world.

For this exact reason, American analysts do not rule out that Biden and Trump will avoid engaging in these televised debates for fear of making slips of the tongue, or facing embarrassing questions that may not be easy to answer.

manipulation operations

Analysts stress that the importance of adhering to holding these debates is increasing in the current era, in light of the prevailing manipulation operations using artificial intelligence techniques, which requires candidates to appear directly before their voters, demonstrate their abilities, and express their orientations.