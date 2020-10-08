Global Challenges is a brand of DvH Medien. The new institute aims to promote the discussion of geopolitical issues through publications by recognized experts. Today a contribution by Sigmar Gabriel, former foreign, economic and environmental minister; Chairman of the Atlantik-Brücke e. V. Further authors are Prof. Dr. Ann-Kristin Achleitner, Prof. Dr. Veronika GrimmGünther H. Oettinger, Prof. Dr. Volker Perthes, Prof. Jörg Rocholl PhD, Prof. Dr. Bert Rürup and Prof. Dr. Renate Schubert.

The US President’s Covid-19 illness determines the headlines in the world press – accompanied by inappropriate malice and the premature hope that Donald Trump’s challenger Joe Biden now has better chances of voting in any case. The media thunderstorm only proves how nervous and excited we are looking forward to the US election on November 3rd.

Half fascinated and half scared, many observers stylize the outcome of the election as a question of fate for Germany and Europe – if not for the whole world. As if Europe were automatically threatened with ruin if Trump were re-elected, while if Biden were to win, the “good old transatlantic times” would return. However, both are completely wrong.

The fixation on November 3rd only makes it clear how small we feel and how great is the longing for our strong American brother to rule the world again because we don’t trust ourselves to do it.

Tectonic power shifts

Of course, the election of a US president is always important, especially in times of global tectonic power shifts. But Europe’s fate depends – regardless of the name of the next US president – on us Europeans and not on the voting behavior of the Americans.

Whenever we point the finger at the USA, three fingers point back to us: Our digital technological weakness compared to the USA and China, our inability to take a common European view of the world and the crisis regions on our doorstep, and that extensive lack of a common foreign, security and defense policy.

Criticizes the fixation on the US election on November 3rd: former Secretary of State Sigmar Gabriel Photo: dpa / Axel Heimken

In addition, there is the economic division in northern and southern Europe and the lack of clarity as to what we actually want to achieve for the continent in the next ten years. None of this depends on the outcome of the US presidential election. Only we ourselves are responsible for whether we master the tasks or fail because of them.

It goes without saying that the direction America takes over the next four years is important for Europe and Germany. The US election is not least about the question of whether the United States, together with Europe and other democracies such as South Korea, Japan, Australia or New Zealand, can achieve a new political, economic and military balance for the world of the 21st century Want to take a look. Or whether they turn their backs on these alliances for the first time in recent history and see the world only as an arena in which the strong divide the world among themselves and all others have to follow.

Partner or adversary

So will the US again become an important partner in solving global issues such as climate change, the proliferation of nuclear weapons technology and future challenges posed by pandemics? Or will they return to the politics of Yalta, as the Russian President Vladimir Putin would like, in which the greats have to define their spheres of influence and all others have to act on it?

The Democratic candidate for the presidency, Biden, is the first to recognize alliances as the real multiplier of American power. Nevertheless, none of the current conflicts between parts of Europe or Germany on the one hand and the USA on the other hand will go away: From Huawei and the request to decouple China to the rejection of the North Stream 2 gas pipeline to trade conflicts or defense spending.

The first TV duel between Trump and Biden was chaotic. Photo: REUTERS / Brian Snyder / File Photo

And when it comes to Russia, many Democrats are calling for an even tougher pace, because they are still convinced that Moscow’s interference in the past election campaign cost Hillary Clinton the office and made Donald Trump president. Incidentally, after the corona crisis, every president of the USA will declare: “Our jobs first!”

The main difference between Trump and a second term in office would be that Biden appreciates the transatlantic alliance with Europe and Germany. Unlike Trump, Biden would not escalate every conflict, but rather rely on cooperation so that a dispute such as Nord Stream 2 does not escalate into a “casus belli”.

Less Europe, more Pacific

The former US President Ronald Reagan did the same. A common line with Germany in the 1980 NATO retrofitting was more important to him than the bilateral conflict over the Mannesmann tube business between Germany and Russia.

At the same time, one should not have any illusions: Even under President Biden, the US would orient itself less European and more Pacific, because the economic and political axes of power in the 21st century run through the Indo-Pacific and not through the Atlantic. The long era of European centricity is over – and it’s not coming back either. Neither in the USA nor anywhere else.

However, in contrast to Trump, the experienced foreign politician Biden knows that bowling alone would be a dangerous game even for the United States in view of the dramatic shift in power towards Asia. The formation of alliances would offer Biden a strategic advantage because Beijing and Moscow do not have comparable options: China and Russia have neither allies nor partners, at most vassals.

Trump, preferred candidate of the authoritarians

That is why a US President Biden would also be a more difficult partner for authoritarian leaders like Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin or Recep Tayyip Erdogan. And that’s why Trump is also the preferred candidate for all those who ultimately have the same view of the world as he does: the world as an arena in which the strongest settle things among themselves.

Trump also demands unconditional allegiance. Although he shies away from war, he is ready to use the economic and political power of the USA to impose his will on others. Under him, the US is on the way to becoming a “villainous superpower”.

So for Europe and Germany it is anything but indifferent who wins the battle for the US presidency. But the outcome of this duel does not determine our future. That will depend on whether we can play a bigger role together on the world political stage.

Even a staunch transatlantic like Biden will ask us what we are geopolitically capable and willing to do. Either way, it will be more strenuous for us Europeans. So it would be good if we stopped staring at the US election like the rabbit at the snake. Instead, we should just do our homework.