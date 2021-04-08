The leadership of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) has promised to help the national economy through a soft monetary policy to a victorious victory, follows from the transcript of the meeting on March 16-17, published on the website of the department. Excerpts from it are quoted by CNBC.

The members of the Federal Reserve Committee on Open Markets, who spoke at the meeting, noted that the US economy is systematically recovering, but the growth rate is still insufficient to speak of a change in monetary policy towards tightening – a rate increase that will affect the cost of all borrowings. both government and corporate.

In the speeches of the members of the committee, in particular, it was said that it will take some time to achieve the Fed’s goals on the optimal level of employment and inflation. In this regard, the regulator will continue the program of quantitative easing (QE) for the purchase of government and corporate bonds from banks in order to reduce their yield and inject additional liquidity into the banking system.

The Fed’s current statement is not the first of its kind. Earlier, the regulator has already tried to reassure market participants, including institutional investors, who began to massively sell off their assets and close positions in favor of cash.

Experts interviewed by the publication believe that by publishing the results of the mid-March meeting, the Fed was going to demonstrate that it will continue to support the economy, and investors can count on further growth in corporate profits and growth in their stock prices.