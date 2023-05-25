The second reading remains far from the growth rate recorded in the fourth quarter of last year, which amounted to 2.6 percent at the time, while increasing the possibility of the Fed easing the round of monetary tightening with which it is currently fighting inflation.

And the US economy avoided recession during the past year, so that the growth rate during the entire year 2022 will reach 2.1 percent.

This is a slower pace compared to 2021, which witnessed the strongest growth since 1984, reaching 5.9 percent.

In addition to the GDP revision, real consumer spending was revised up to 3.8 percent, compared to 3.7 percent in the previous reading.

On the other hand US weekly jobless claims rose to 229K in the week ending May 20, from 225K in the previous week, after adjusting for data.

According to US Labor Department data, the four-week moving average was 231,750 claims, unchanged from the revised average for the previous week.

The average was revised down, down by 12,500 from 244,250 to 231,750.

The seasonally adjusted advance unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending May 13, unchanged from the prior week’s unadjusted rate.