WASHINGTON (Reuters) The US Congressional Budget Office said on Monday that Economic growth in the United States It will recover to 4.6 percent in 2021, after a 3.5 percent contraction in 2020, driven by the resumption of corporate activity and a rescue package to ease the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic, but growth will slow to less than two percent by the end of the current decade.

The Budget Office, a non-partisan body, added that its latest forecasts are based on existing laws passed by January 12 and do not include any implementation measures or incentive proposals from President Joe Biden’s administration.

He predicted that the real GDP growth of the United States will slow to 2.9 percent in 2022 and to 2.2 percent in 2023. According to budget office projections, real GDP will average 1.7 percent from 2026 to 2031.

The Budget Office said that Unemployment rate In the world’s largest economy, it is expected to decline to 5.7 percent in 2021 from 8.1 percent in 2020, and for the number of people working in permanent jobs to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

But he said that inflation, as measured by the consumer price index including food and energy costs, will rise from 1.6 percent in 2021 to 2.1 percent in 2022, which is above the nominal level the Federal Reserve is targeting for inflation of 2 percent.