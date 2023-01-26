The United States economy grew 2.1% in 2022, according to the first calculation of the country’s annual gross domestic product published this Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). According to this statistic, US GDP increased 0.7% from the previous quarter, which would mean an annual growth rate of 2.9%.

(Also: Meta will allow Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram)

This rise of seven tenths occurs, says the BEA, within the framework of moderate inflation, low unemployment, continuous uncertainties in the supply chain and rising interest rates.

(You can read: There had never been an arrest with drug traffickers; it’s like doing it with Pablo Escobar: Prosecutor)

Quarter-on-quarter growth has slowed slightly -it was one tenth higher in the third quarter-, which is attributed to the drop in exports and the pace of non-residential fixed investment, state and local government spending, and government spending. consumer, notes the BEA.

These falls were partially offset by a rebound in private investment in inventoriesan acceleration in federal government spending and a smaller decrease in residential fixed investment.

(We recommend: Joe Biden, against the ropes / Analysis by Mauricio Vargas)

Imports fell less in the fourth quarter than in the third.

The data for the fourth quarter are still incomplete, explained the BEA, and this estimate could vary, so the final data will not be known until the end of March.

Although with growth much lower than that registered in 2021 (5.9%), The United States closes the year like this, with 2.1% annual growthhaving forgotten the fear of a recession after the first two quarters of decline.

(You can read: The US sues Google for monopoly on online advertising)

There were increases in consumer spending, exports, investment in private inventories, and non-residential fixed investment, which were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and federal government spending.

EFE