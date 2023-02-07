International Monetary Fund

For her part, the Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, believes that the US economy will avoid recession this year, and that there is a chance that the Federal Reserve will be able to achieve a “soft landing”, which means reducing inflation levels without entering the economy into a state of recession, according to her opinion and constructive Based on the data currently available, the US economy will grow slowly this year but will not fall into recession.

A soft landing, or what is known as a soft landing, is to bring about a gradual and measured slowdown in economic growth without sacrificing the labor market, the number of jobs, and production processes, with the aim of controlling high inflation and avoiding recession.

However, this optimism did not deter Georgieva from advising the Federal Reserve to continue tightening monetary policy until the core inflation rate begins to turn downward, and stressed that the Fed should be very careful not to start easing its monetary policy prematurely.

US treasury

In turn, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saw that there is a possible path to avoid economic recession in the United States, with the strength of the labor market and slowing inflation, so how can an economy that has added more than 500,000 jobs and is witnessing an unemployment rate that is the lowest in more than 50 years slip into An economic recession, as she put it.

Last week, official data showed that the US economy added 517,000 jobs last January, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.4 percent for the first time in 53 years, which prompted Yellen to say: “What I see is a path that witnesses a sharp slowdown in inflation and continued strength of the American economy.

investment banks

The strength of the labor market and signs of improving corporate sentiment prompted Goldman Sachs to reduce its previous forecasts for the possibility of a recession in the US economy this year from 35 percent previously to 25 percent now, within the next twelve months.

However, Goldman Sachs’ expectations remain remarkably optimistic about the results of a survey conducted by the “Wall Street Journal” recently. Participants in this survey believe that the chances of a recession in the US economy are 65 percent.

But with regard to the US market’s pricing of this optimism, Goldman Sachs analysts believe that the market now accurately reflects better-than-expected economic growth signals and lower bond yields, and therefore stocks will not be able to achieve gains this year that exceed what was already recorded during the past month, after rising The S&P 500 index has increased by 7 percent since the beginning of this year, and the bank believes that the market has no room for further growth.

US Federal

With regard to the path of interest rates and the impact of the recent jobs report on this path, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta believes that this report increases the possibility of the need to raise interest rates to higher levels than previous estimates, as the economy continues to be stronger than expectations, the Fed must do more work.

“I would expect that to translate into higher interest rates than we currently expect,” the Fed member added.