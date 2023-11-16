One month after the relief of United States sanctions against Venezuela, the Treasury Department This Thursday it issued a special license for Petróleos de Venezuela.



The authorization allows PDVSA to carry out transactions corresponding to the limited maintenance of essential operations or the closure of operations of certain entities.

La Voz de América published that the measure has an impact on “the security or preservation of assets in Venezuela”; that involve PDVSA or any entity where this company has a 50 percent shareholding; and that were in effect before July 26, 2019.

This October 18 marks one month since the first relief of sanctions, which was carried out after the signing of the Barbados agreement between the ruling party and the Venezuelan opposition. Ofac’s actions included four operating licenses for PDVSA and Minerven.

According to the publication of La Voz de América, this Thursday’s Ofac license does not authorize the drilling, lifting or processing, purchase or sale, or transportation or shipment of any oil or petroleum products of Venezuelan origin.

The provision or receipt of insurance is also not permitted with respect to the transactions and activities described in the general license published this week, nor the design, construction, installation, repair or improvement of any well or other facilities or infrastructure in Venezuela.

Besides, It is emphasized that the purchase or provision of any good or service is not authorized, “except when necessary for security reasons.”

The transactions authorized since Thursday also do not include the hiring of additional personnel or services, “except when necessary for security reasons,” nor the payment of any dividend to PDVSA or any entity in which the Venezuelan state company owns, directly or indirectly. , a participation of 50 percent or more.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS