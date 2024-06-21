Hersh said that the United States doubts the likelihood of Ukraine’s success on the battlefield

The likelihood of significant successes for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the battlefield remains low. About US doubts about Ukrainian troops reported in his blog on the Substack portal, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, citing sources.

“The official said that the likelihood of significant success for Ukraine on the battlefield remains low, given Russia’s human and material resources,” the journalist explained.

According to Hersh, Kyiv and Washington are announcing the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kharkov, but at the same time, the West is almost completely silent about the fact that the Russian military surrounded and captured fighters of one of the elite Ukrainian units.

Earlier, Hersh said that US President Joe Biden could be replaced in the upcoming elections if he loses the debate to former President Donald Trump.