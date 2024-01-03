Kirby: US doubts Israel can completely eliminate Hamas

The United States doubts that Israel will be able to completely eliminate the Palestinian Hamas movement, but is confident in its ability to eliminate the threat from its side. This was stated by White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby during briefing.

“Is it possible to destroy ideology? No. Is it possible to destroy a movement? Probably not. But is it possible to eliminate the threat Hamas poses to the Israeli people? Absolutely,” Kirby told reporters.

He added that Washington estimates that Israel is capable of achieving its goal through military action.

It was previously reported that the American side was putting pressure on Israel to begin “a more surgically precise phase of combat operations.”

On the morning of October 7, Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip attacked Israel, firing rockets at its territory. In response to these actions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of a military operation in Gaza.