Former German Chancellor Schröder said that the United States did not allow Kyiv to make peace with Russia

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, in an interview with Berliner Zeitung, discussed Kyiv’s refusal to continue peace negotiations in 2022 under US pressure and the imaginary Russian threat claimed by the West. The politician also commented on a hypothetical plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict and stated that Crimea is part of Russian history.

Schröder accused Washington of disrupting Russian-Ukrainian negotiations

Schröder said the United States did not allow Ukraine to continue peace talks with Russia in Istanbul in March 2022. According to him, Kyiv was forced to discuss with Washington all issues related to the settlement. He also noted that at that moment the Ukrainian authorities were ready to renounce NATO membership and talk about the future fate of Crimea.

But in the end nothing happened. My impression: nothing could happen because everything else was decided in Washington. It was fatal Gerhard Schröder ex-chancellor of Germany

The ex-chancellor added that European diplomacy had failed. Because of this, Russia will be more closely associated with China, which the West should not have allowed.

Last August, Schröder met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The politician said that the Russian leader showed Moscow’s readiness for negotiations on Ukraine.

The former chancellor added that although the original purpose of the trip to Moscow was to discuss Germany’s energy security, it was impossible to ignore the topic of the Ukrainian crisis.

Schroeder considers Western statements about the threat from Russia absurd

Schroeder called the West’s statements that Russia allegedly poses a threat to Europe absurd. He recalled that Moscow demands the status quo in Donbass and Crimea, nothing more.

According to the ex-chancellor, he considers Russia’s actions in Ukraine a fatal mistake, but understands that the country feels in danger because the North Atlantic Alliance planned to move towards its western border.

The politician added that Moscow’s reaction to NATO’s actions was dictated by fear and the concept of forward defense.

In this regard, no one in Poland, the Baltic countries and certainly no one in Germany should mistakenly believe that they are in danger. The Russians would not go to war with a NATO member. Nobody in Russia is seriously thinking about entering into conflict with NATO Gerhard Schröder ex-chancellor of Germany

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed the causes of the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized that the crisis was aggravated by Kyiv’s involvement in NATO. He also stated the extreme importance of the republic’s non-bloc status.

The head of state noted that Russia has never objected to peaceful ways to resolve the crisis. He recalled that this requires Kyiv’s willingness to comply with Moscow’s security guarantees.

Schroeder called Crimea part of Russian history

Schröder also commented on a hypothetical plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and stated that Crimea is part of Russian history.

Crimea. How long has Crimea been Russian? For Russia, Crimea is not just a region, but part of its history Gerhard Schröder ex-chancellor of Germany

Last September, the ex-chancellor assessed the threats of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to seize Crimea and said that they were meaningless. He recalled that the region is Russian, with the exception of the Tatar minority.

In August, Schröder also pointed out that such an intention was absurd. “Who seriously believes that the Russian President [Владимир Путин] could Crimea ever be given back again? – he was indignant.

Speaking about possible scenarios for a peaceful settlement, the politician called on Kyiv not to try to join NATO, especially since Ukraine still will not be able to fulfill all the conditions for joining the North Atlantic Alliance.

The ex-chancellor noted the importance of the language problem in Ukrainian society. He expressed the opinion that the state should lift the ban on bilingualism.

Schröder drew attention to the fact that Kyiv needs security guarantees, saying that they should be provided by the UN Security Council together with Germany.

The ex-chancellor criticized the actions of the German Foreign Ministry and declared the absence of a sovereign foreign policy

The ex-chancellor said that Germany no longer pursues a sovereign foreign policy, subservient to US interests. He noted that there are many American companies that, as before, operate in Russia, and this does not bother Washington. At the same time, Berlin carries out the political will of the United States, although they themselves do not implement their political decisions.

Schröder also criticized the actions of German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock and considered her criticism of Russia and China unreasonable.

He recalled that the Foreign Minister called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, and wondered why provocations were needed in a situation where there were enough other problems. The politician noted that with such blunders the Foreign Minister harms Germany and its economy.

Schröder pointed out that Baerbock’s emotions regarding Putin and Russia are inappropriate, since Berlin is interested in maintaining political and economic ties with Moscow.

Russia remains Russia. Regardless of who rules there and how. If politics is limited to the emotional factor, as the Greens and Annalena Burbock do, then this is a mistake Gerhard Schröder ex-chancellor of Germany

Previously, the ex-chancellor admitted his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that he would not pretend that this was not the case, despite criticism.