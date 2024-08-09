Mexico City.- The United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, denied the participation of any American agent or citizen in the air transport of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán Salazar, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who were detained on July 25 upon arriving at an airport in New Mexico.

At a press conference, the diplomat said that his country is collaborating with Mexico in the fight against drug trafficking and that this cooperation is done with full respect for national sovereignty.

“There were no U.S. resources in that operation. It was not a U.S. plane, it was not a U.S. pilot, it was not our agents or our people in Mexico. This was an operation between the cartels where one turned itself over to the other,” Salazar said.

Salazar said that the U.S. authorities were also not informed in advance of the aircraft’s flight plan, but based on initial investigations, they now know that it left Sinaloa.

“Our understanding is that the flight left Sinaloa and is arriving in Santa Teresa, New Mexico,” he said.

The ambassador reported that last Tuesday he traveled with agents from the Attorney General’s Office to El Paso, Texas, who inspected the aircraft and gathered evidence for their investigation.

“We carry out the work of security as partners for Mexico. And returning to the principles that have led us to the success we have had, is that we carry out this work as partners and with respect for Mexico’s sovereignty,” he emphasized.